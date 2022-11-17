Apple Watch Saves Another Life; 17-Year-Old Boy Saved After He Fell Into A Deep Valley

The Apple Watch has proven to be a valuable tool for tracking ailments and spotting accidents, and this time, a cellular version of the Apple Watch Series 7 has saved the life of one Smit Metha, a 17-year-old boy from Raigad, Maharashtra, by enabling him to contact his parents after he slipped 130–150 feet into a deep gorge while hiking to Visapur Fort in Maharashtra.

On July 11, 2022, Metha, a NEET candidate who wants to study medical science, went hiking with his friends near Lonavala’s Visapur Fort.

“It was raining heavily. The initial trek round went well but on the way back, I slipped and fell into a deep valley owing to a muddy track. I fell nearly 130-150 feet down into the valley," Metha said.

He also reportedly, did not have a phone on him. “Deep in the forest, both my ankles were dislocated. I didn’t have my phone on me but I was wearing an Apple Watch with cellular functionality," Metha told IANS.

After he slipped down the valley, due to the thick vegetation and weather, his friends couldn’t spot him, while he waited in agony. Then he realised that he is wearing his cellular Apple Watch Series 7 which had a Jio connection, ergo, he was able to phone his parents and tell them exactly where he was when the accident occurred. He then called his pals to let them know where he was so they could call for help and send Emergency services.

“I was screaming in pain. Two trekkers helped me by cutting nearby plants and also called rescue services. I was transferred to an orthopedic hospital in Pune," said Metha.

Metha was discharged on August 7 but had to undergo further treatment for a full recovery.

Being grateful, Smit Metha decided to write to Tim Cook to thank him. However, to his surprise, the Apple CEO replied back. “It sounds like a terrible accident. Thanks so much for sharing your story with us. I wish you a full and speedy recovery," Cook wrote.

On the occasion of his wife’s birthday, Dr. Nitesh Chopra, 33, bought an Apple Watch Series 6. Two times, his electrocardiogram (ECG) displayed arrhythmia signals—irregular heartbeats—when he examined it on his Watch.

He checked himself into a neighboring hospital after becoming anxious. Doctors advised stent placement after an angiography revealed a significant blockage.

