Apple Watch Saves Boy's Life in Colorado by Detecting Low Blood Oxygen Levels, Averting Coma

Apple Watch has time and again proved its ability to detect health issues and potentially prevent fatalities. This was the case in Colorado, United States, where the watch helped a 16-year-old boy avoid a potential coma by detecting low blood oxygen levels while he was out skiing with his mother. The timely detection allowed for medical attention to be sought, leading to the boy’s recovery.

During a skiing trip in Colorado, Marcella Lee, an anchor on CBS 8 news in San Diego, said that the Apple Watch helped detect her son’s low blood oxygen levels when she noticed her son’s lips and fingertips turning blue and she put her Apple Watch on his wrist to measure the blood oxygen saturation, which displayed an alarming reading of 66%. This prompted Lee to seek rapid medical attention for her son.

According to Marcella’s report for CBS 8, additional investigation revealed that when blood oxygen saturation goes below 88%, medical treatment is necessary. Also, the hospital medical-grade equipment recorded a 67% saturation level, nearly matching Lee’s Apple Watch’s detection of a saturation level of 66%. Continuous oxygen levels of 66% might have induced coma but the 16-year-old is currently doing well thanks to prompt care that helped him to recover.

In November 2022, the Apple Watch Series 7 helped save the life of a 17-year-old boy in Maharashtra, India. While hiking, the teenager, Smit Metha, fell 130-150 feet into a gorge and did not have his phone with him. However, he was wearing his cellular Apple Watch Series 7, which was connected to a Jio network. This allowed him to call his parents and inform them of his location after the accident occurred.

