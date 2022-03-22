Apple Watch Series 3 Might Be Discontinued This Year: Here’s Why That Could Happen

Apple is likely to discontinue Apple Watch Series 3 this year, mostly because the hardware is no longer capable of upgrading to new features. It is possible Apple might introduce a new Apple Watch model, or pitch Apple Watch SE as its most-affordable version for buyers. The new details have been shared by the ever-reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo this week.

Kuo says Apple Watch Series 3 will be pulled out of the market because the upcoming WatchOS requires more computing power, which the model does not support anymore.

Mind you, Apple Watch Series 3 has been around for five years, which is more than what any other wearable brand can claim in the market.

Existing Apple Watch Series 3 users might be compelled into switching to the Apple Watch SE version or any new model that Apple announces later this year. We are hoping Apple continues to offer basic support for the Watch version at least for a few months.

The new WatchOS will be part of the upcoming Apple WWDC 2022 event, where the company is likely to share details about the new wearable platform. Earlier reports have suggested that Apple could introduce as many as three Apple Watch Series editions this year, including the flagship Apple Watch Series 8.

The company could enhance the fitness features of the wearable, making it more valuable for anyone using it daily.

Apple Watch has become a strong medium for people to gauge their health condition. Over the years, we have heard people using Apple Watch alerts as a strong indication that their health could require medical assistance.

In fact, this month, a dentist from India got an alert on his Apple Watch, asking him to get a check-up done.

The alert proved to be valuable, and the person’s wife thanked Apple CEO Tim Cook for making the device reliable and effective for such purposes.

