The Apple Watch Series 7 is going on sale for the first time today in India. The Cupertino-based giant had launched the Apple Watch alongside the Apple iPhone 13 last month. The Apple Watch Series 7 goes on sale in India today, and has been available for pre-orders since October 8 in the country. The Apple Watch Seires 7, that comes with the largest display on an Apple Watch ever, is priced at Rs 41,900 onwards in India. The Apple Watch Series 7 is available for sale via the Apple online store and those who order the latest Apple smartwatch today will get their Apple Watch Series 7 between November 26 to December 1. That is six weeks at the earliest.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is priced in India at Rs 41,900 onwards for the 41mm GPS-only variant of he basic aluminium case Apple Watch Series 7. There is a 45mm GPS-only variant of the aluminium Apple Watch Series 7 that is priced at Rs 44,900. The GPS + cellular variant of the 41mm aluminium Apple Watch Series 7 is priced at Rs 50,900 and the 45mm GPS + cellular varian is priced at Rs 53,900. The stainless steel model of the Apple Watch Series 7 is expensive. It starts at a price of Rs 69,900 for the 41mm variant and Rs 73,900 for the 45mm variant. The stainless steel Apple Watch Series 7 doesn’t have a GPS-only variant, it only comes with both GPS + cellular. There is also a Graphite Stainless Steel option available that comes at the same price and with the same variants as the stainless steel model of the Apple Watch Series 7. The Titanium version is the most expensive and costs Rs 83,900 for 41mm and Rs 87,900 for the 45mm variant.

Buyers can log in to the Apple India online store and order the Apple Watch Series 7. Users will have to select the model (aluminium, stainless steel, graphite stainless steel. or titanium). Then, they will have to select the size, variant (GPS-only or GPS + cellular), and then place the order. Users have the option of doing a guest checkout or buying via their Apple ID.

The Apple Watch Series 7 comes in two sizes - 41mm and 45mm. It comes with the biggest display we have ever seen on an Apple Watch and comes with IP6X certification for water and dust resistance. The watch is equipped with an electrical heart sensor and a Blood Oxygen sensor. The Apple Watch Series 7 comes with an 18-hours claimed battery life and supports 33 percent faster charging than its predecessor.

