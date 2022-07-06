Apple Watch Series 8 May Come With Larger Display: Is It Time For Flat-Edged Apple Watch?

Apple will launch the Apple Watch Series 8 later this year. Recently, the Apple Watch was rumoured to come with a body temperature monitor, and now a report has said that the company’s upcoming smartwatch will feature a larger display, as compared to previous models.

According to display analyst Ross Young, who responded to a query on Twitter about the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8, there will be an additional size joining the Apple Watch Series 8 lineup, which will be 1.99-inches in size. In another analyst note cited in a report from MacRumours, Luxshare is said to be the supplier for a “high-end" 2-inch Apple Watch model this year. It seems likely that the 1.99-inch display size presented by Ross Young has simply been rounded up by Pu.

A 1.99-inch Apple Watch display size is larger than both the 41mm and 45mm sizes of the Apple Watch. The 41mm Apple Watch holds a 1.691-inch display, while the 45mm model holds a 1.901-inch display. The new display size would offer an additional 0.089-inches of space over the 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 model, which is almost a five percent increase, as pointed out in the report from MacRumours.

It is also possible that the slightly larger display size could be due to the rumoured redesign for the Apple Watch Series 8 with flat edges. While the rumours for a flat-edged Apple Watch are not as strong as they were last year, Apple did not change the design on the Apple Watch Series 7 to a flat-edged proportion. However, since Apple did not put flat edges on the Apple Watch Series 7 last year, rumour has it that the company may trick tipsters and leakers and launch a flat-edged Apple Watch Series 8.

It was recently reported that the Apple Watch Series 8 will also come with the ability to monitor users’ body temperature, a feature that will add to the plethora of health features that are already present on the Apple Watch.

