Apple Watch Ultra Launched: Here's What Apple's Most Rugged And Premium Smartwatch Offers

Apple has finally launched its new Apple Watch Series 8 during the ‘Far Out’ event that is being livestreamed from the Apple Park in Cupertino. Alongside the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple has also launched its latest Apple Watch Ultra, which comes as the high-end and rugged Apple Watch. The Apple Watch Ultra comes with a longer battery life, a bigger screen, and a much more rugged design as compared to the Apple Watch Series 8, along with a new “Action" button for added utility.

Apple Watch Ultra Price And Availability

The Apple Watch Ultra has been launched at a price of Rs 89,900 in India for all variants, and is available for pre-orders starting right now. The Apple Watch Ultra will go on sale starting September 23. The Apple Watch Ultra comes with three new band options - Trail Loop, Alpine Loop, and Ocean Band. Customers in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Japan, the UAE, the UK, the US, and more than 40 other countries and regions can order Apple Watch Ultra today.

Apple Watch Ultra Features And Specifications

The Apple Watch Ultra is made of aerospace-grade titanium and comes with a case that rises up to surround all edges of the flat sapphire front cystal that protects the Retina display with 200 nits of peak brightness. Apple Watch Ultra has three built-in microphones to significantly improve sound quality in voice calls during any conditions. It also uses an adaptive beamforming algorithm uses the microphones to capture voice while reducing ambient background sounds, resulting in remarkable clarity.

The Apple Watch Ultra offers up to 36 hours of combined battery life during normal use. There is a new Action button on the Apple Watch Ultra that allows for instant access to a variety of features, including Workouts, Compass Waypoints, Backtrack, and more. The Apple Watch Ultra also uses dual-frequency GPS that integrates both L1 and L5 frequencies, resulting in one of the most accurate GPS on any smartwatch, powered by Apple’s new positioning algorithms.

Since it is a rugged Watch for extreme conditions, the on-wrist operating temperature is designed to help explore the most extreme and remote locations, Apple says. The Apple Watch Ultra can withstand freezing cold mountains at -4° F (-20° C) to the blazing desert heat at 131° F (55° C).

