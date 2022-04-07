Apple Will Repair Face ID Without Replacing Your iPhone From Now: All Details

Apple is going ahead with its elaborate plan to repair Face ID on iPhone, instead of replacing the whole unit. The company has found a way to fix any issues with Face ID by replacing the parts installed inside the module.

Apple is calling it the TrueDepth Camera service, which is able to fix the Face ID residing on any iPhone model that was launched with the technology in 2017. So, if you are an iPhone X user and need a quick repair for the Face ID, head over to an Apple Service centre and get it fixed, without Apple giving you a new iPhone altogether.

Also Read: Chinese Hackers Collected Intel From Power Grid Near Ladakh: Report

Advertisement

The details about this new service were first spotted in a leaked internal memo, and it seems Apple is officially going ahead with its unique repair proposition for Face ID customers. The main challenge regarding fixing any issue with Face ID is the presence of multiple components that work in tandem. And if either of them breaks down, the Face ID technology is unavailable for the device, and the person has to solely rely on the 6-digit passcode to unlock the iPhone.

With the new repair service, Apple can also reduce the number of iPhones discarded, and save materials and parts for other damaged units. Replacing iPhones can also be tedious, especially when you back up and transfer data to the new unit, via an iCloud account or any other source.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S23 Flagship Smartphone Could Switch To MediaTek Chipset Next Year

So, in many ways, the new service option is a sensible and convenient way of fixing the component.

WATCH VIDEO: Motorola Edge 30 Pro Review: Ideal But Not Perfect Android Smartphone?

Advertisement

Having said that, Apple has not talked about the cost of repairing or replacing the parts via the new program, which is likely to be shared with the customers who sign up for the option when they head to the nearest Apple centre.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.