Apple Will Soon Make iPads That Convert Into Smart Display: What It Means

Apple is expected to launch the new iPad Pros anytime now, with reports suggesting the products will be officially out in the coming days. But another iPad news has caught our eyes, and this time Apple wants to target two segments with one product.

Apple’s smart home ecosystem is likely to benefit from this new device that will convert iPads into smart displays. This will be similar to the Google Nest Hub Max device which basically is a smart speaker with a display attached to it.

According to reports, the dock for iPad will be announced in 2023, and show how Apple is looking to evolve with the smart range of products. Having this dock could also increase the demand for iPads further, allowing Apple to sell another product, adding to its ever-bulging kitty. Smart devices are going to be a big part of the future, and Apple is yet to fully utilise its potential in this space.

The company’s HomeKit is available to developers, who can integrate more products into the ecosystem, but the higher proportion is still lagging. Bringing this dock could do the trick, and give Apple a competent smart product in the market after the HomePod, which didn’t succeed in its plans. Having said that, Apple needs Siri to be a lot more capable to become functional on the iPad-cum-dock device.

Yes, having the iPad is an advantage in itself, but the dock has to do more than just charge the device and be used as a stand. Apple should equip the dock with a speaker, so that using Apple Music from your iPhone or iPad becomes a seamless, and hopefully hands-free affair.

As for the pricing, the report doesn’t give us any figures, but going by Apple’s pricing trends, expect the dock to have a price tag of around $150 (Rs 12,000 approx) or even $199 (Rs 16,000 approx) when it launches.

