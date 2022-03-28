Apple WWDC 2022 Dates Could Be Announced This Week: iOS 16, macOS And New WatchOS Update Expected

Apple WWDC 2022 dates could be revealed this week by the company. The latest instalment of the Apple developer conference is unlikely to be an in-person event, which allows Apple to go show its expertise in virtual events yet again.

According to reports, Apple WWDC 2022 is expected to happen around the first week of June, which is usually the timeline for the event. We already know that Google I/O 2022 is taking place in May, so a one month gap between the two events fit into the usual scheduling.

Apple WWDC 2022 Dates Expected

While the official Apple WWDC 2022 dates are yet to be revealed, going by previous event dates, we expect Apple to host the WWDC 2022 around June 13, which falls on a Tuesday. Since it is an online-only event, expect Apple to host a 4-day conference and the dates could be June 13 to June 17 this year. Again, this estimation is based on what Apple has done over the years and its liking for having events on a Tuesday. So, in all likelihood, the Tim Cook keynote could happen around two months from now.

Apple WWDC 2022: What We Expect To See

Apple WWDC 2022 is going to be the platform where Apple reveals its upcoming iOS, WatchOS, tvOS and macOS versions for its devices. The event could also have a few hardware surprises which is hard it ignore for consumers.

The new iOS 16, WatchOS 8 version, tvOS and macOS could get their new names, features and what new stuff is expected for Apple users across different devices like the iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8 and possibly a new Apple TV. You also have the iPadOS 16 version coming out, which could bring more tablet-to-laptop synergy between the Apple Macs and iPads this year.

We are hoping to hear from the horse’s mouth about the official Apple WWDC 2022 dates this week. Stay tuned with us for more updates.

