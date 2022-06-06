Apple WWDC 2022: How To Watch Keynote Live, India Timings and What To Expect

Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2022 kicks off tonight at 10:30PM IST (10AM Pacific Time). During the event, Apple is expected to unveil the next version of iOS, iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, WatchOS 9, along with other things.

During this year’s WWDC, Apple is also rumoured to showcase the software for its anticipated mixed reality AR/ VR headset, realityOS. The company is also rumoured to announce the next MacBook Air during WWDC 2022, but it seems unlikely since WWDC is all about software. With just a few hours to go for Apple’s keynote, let us take a look at how to watch WWDC 2022, and what to expect from the event.

HOW TO WATCH WWDC 2022 ONLINE

Apple’s keynote will be livestreamed on the company’s website, Apple’s YouTube channel, and on the Apple TV+ app. Readers can also watch the livestream from the video embed below this paragraph. The event will begin at 10:30PM IST with an address from Apple CEO Tim Cook, who will showcase what Apple has been working on, in the software front.

WHAT TO EXPECT DURING APPLE WWDC 2022

WWDC is usually a week-long event that consists of Apple‘s opening keynote, the State of Union with more techincal details, Apple also holds design awards during WWDC, and several other developer sessions, labs, one-on-one meetings, and more. This year’s WWDC will introduce the next version of iOS (iOS 16), iPadOS 16, WatchOS 9, and macOS 13. There are also rumblings about this year’s WWDC being focused on Augmented Reality (AR).

The next iPhone software, iOS 16, is said to bring minor updates over iOS 15. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the company might introduce new apps with iOS 16, but it is not clear if these will be completely new apps or refreshed versions of existing apps. Apple is also expected to announce “new ways to interact" with their iPhones in iOS 16.

For iPadOS 16, it is believed that Apple will bring multitasking improvements that could make the lineup a bit better at being a substitute to laptops.

There aren’t a lot of rumours and reports on what the new WatchOS will bring. However, given Apple’s history, it is safe to say that the company will add some health and fitness features on the Apple Watch with the latest OS. A report in 9to5Mac had recently reported that WatchOS 9 may bring an iPhone-like “Low power mode" on the Apple Watch that only shows the time.

For macOS, rumours have been veery few. It is being said that it might bring iPhone’s Focus Mode to Mac computers, and the next macOS will be called macOS Mammoth.

As earlier reported, there are rmours that Apple might just tease the mixed reality headset during WWDC 2022. While the rumours of the headset itself are rather dicey, there are strong rumours that Apple may introduce the software for its upcoming mixed reality headset, realityOS.

