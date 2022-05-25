Apple WWDC 2022 Keynote: iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS and More Confirmed

live, where we get more details about what is expected. Apple WWDC 2022 starts on June 6 when you have the keynote session, and goes up to June 10 for developers and other members.

Tim Cook, CEO, Apple will host the keynote along with other Apple engineers, showcasing the new platforms it has been working on in the past year. The event will be live-streamed once again for free, as Apple avoids taking the offline route for the keynote this year as well. Here are all details about where to what the Apple WWDC 2022 keynote, when it will be available to viewers and what all is expected as part of the lineup this year.

Also Read: Samsung To Stop Selling Low-cost Feature Phones In India Soon: Report

Advertisement

Apple WWDC 2022 Keynote: Where To Watch

Apple WWDC 2022 will be made available to viewers via the Apple Events website. You also have the choice of watching the live stream on the Apple YouTube page. The keynote starts on June 6, 10 AM PT or 10:30 PM IST for those in India.

Apple WWDC 2022 Keynote: What We Expect To See

Apple WWDC 2022 will be the platform where we get to know more about the next iOS 16 version, and the watchOS 8 platforms that are going to power the upcoming iPhone 14 series, as well as the Apple Watch Series 8, which is reportedly getting more advanced health features this year. In addition to this, you also have the iPadOS 16 version for iPads that could get a slew of new features and improvements.

The teaser from Apple also hints at an AR glass making its way to the keynote, but it is unclear as to whether we will see the product in full glory, or just get a preview of the device and let developers get more details.

Also Read: McAfee CEO Peter Leav to Step Down, Greg Johnson to Take Over

Advertisement

Apple could have a surprise or two at the WWDC 2022 by making some hardware-centric announcements for consumers. Reports have talked about an M2 silicone-based Mac Mini at the event, but we’ll have to wait for the event to see if that happens.

As always, we will also be covering all the updates from the Apple WWDC 2022 keynote. Stay tuned with News18 Tech for that and lots more.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.