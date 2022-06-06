Apple WWDC Event 2022 Keynote Live Updates: iOS 16, Watch OS 9 And More To Launch

It’s almost time for the latest edition of the Apple WWDC 2022 event, where the company introduces us to the newest version of Apple software for the iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watch, and more. We’re here with the live blog to give you all the updates from the keynote that starts today at 10:30 PM IST (10 AM PST). Read More
Rumours are also ripe that Apple may showcase the next generation Apple MacBook Air during the WWDC 2022 event. The new MacBook Air is said to come with Apple’s next-gen M-series chipset, said to be the Apple M2. The MacBook Air might be the first Apple computer to come with the next generation Apple chip.
Apple iOS 16 is also said to bring Always On display or lock screen to iPhones, a feature that has been there on Android smartphones since a while. A report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman had recently predicted that the lock screen on iOS 16 will come with widget-like capabilities. Reports suggest that this feature might be exclusive to the iPhone 14 series.
Apple is all set to unveil what it in store for iPad users. iPadOS 16, is said be similar to iOS 16 so you can expect a lot of the same features. iPadOS 16 is also said to blur the lines further between the iPad and Mac. It is believed that Apple will bring multitasking improvements that could make the lineup a bit better at being a substitute to laptops.
With iOS 16, Apple is said to bring minor updates over iOS 15. According to reports, the company might introduce new apps with iOS 16, but it is not clear if these will be completely new apps or refreshed versions of existing apps. Apple is also expected to announce “new ways to interact" with their iPhones in iOS 16.
Apple’s keynote will be livestreamed on the company’s website, Apple’s YouTube channel, and on the Apple TV+ app. Readers can also watch the livestream from the video embed below this paragraph. The event will begin at 10:30PM IST with an address from Apple CEO Tim Cook, who will showcase what Apple has been working on, in the software front.
During the WWDC 2022 keynote, Apple CEO Tim Cook is expected to unveil the next version of iOS, iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, WatchOS 9, along with other things. Rumours suggest that Apple might launch the next generation MacBook Air and Mac Mini with an M2 chip, as well as the realityOS software for its upcoming mixed reality headset.
The Apple WWDC 2022 keynote teaser also hints at an AR glass making its way to the keynote, but it is unclear as to whether we will see the product in full glory, or just get a preview of the platform called RealityOS that will be powering the hardware.
