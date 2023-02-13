Apple's 27-Inch Display With Mini-LEDs Delayed Again: All You Need To Know

The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple has reportedly again delayed its 27-inch external display with mini-LED backlighting, which was expected to launch in the first quarter of this year. The display is expected to support ProMotion, allowing for up to a 120Hz refresh rate.

Industry analyst Ross Young has not seen any signs that the display is entering mass production, which indicates that the launch is not about to happen. It appears that the launch date of the display has been postponed a number of times, MacRumors reported.

He first anticipated the display to launch around June 2022, then in October 2022, and most recently in the first quarter of 2023. With the 27-inch size, it might be a next-generation version of the Studio Display, but it might also be a new model designed between the Studio Display and the higher-end Pro Display XDR. The current Studio Display starts at $1,599 which features a 5K resolution without ProMotion, the report said.

In related news, MacRumors reported that the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max might feature a “buttonless" design with solid-state volume and power controls. Instead of moving, the solid-state buttons would provide haptic feedback when pressed, like the trackpad on modern MacBooks. The devices would have two additional Taptic Engines to power this functionality.

Also, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro’s USB-C port and accompanying charging cables will feature a Lightning-like authenticator chip, potentially limiting their functionality with Apple-unapproved accessories, the report said.

The rumor declares that Apple has developed its own variant of USB-C for this year’s ‌iPhone 15‌ lineup and comes from a user who claims to be an integrated circuit expert with 25 years of experience working on Intel’s Pentium processors.

The report suggests that Apple has developed a similar custom IC for the USB-C ports on the ‌iPhone 15‌ and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌, and presumably its charging cables.

