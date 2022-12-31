Apple's A17 Bionic Chip in iPhone 15 Could Prioritize Battery Life Over Performance: Report

Apple next generation mobile SoC—the A17 Bionic, expected to be used in the iPhone 15 series, may prioritize improvements in battery life over processing power.

According to 9to5Google, TSMC, the chipmaker responsible for the iPhone 15’s 3nm process, is prioritizing power efficiency over performance in their discussions about the device.

Not only has TSMC started mass manufacturing of the 3nm technology, which will be used in the iPhone 15 and the M2 Pro chip for Macs but the transition to 3nm marks a huge step forward since it enables for more power to be crammed into the same sized chip.

The A16 processor in the iPhone 14 Pro is labeled as a 4nm chip, but TSMC identifies it as an improved version of a 5nm SoC, so the move to 3nm is significant. According to TSMC, its 3nm process offers improved performance compared to its 5nm chips, while also using approximately 35% less power.

Additionally, TSMC expects its 3nm technology to produce end products with a market value of roughly $1.5 trillion within five years of commercial production. It is also building a 3nm capacity at its Arizona plant, in addition to the already existing 3nm capacity in Taiwan.

