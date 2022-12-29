Home » News » Tech » Apple's 'Find My' Feature Proves Life-Saving for California Accident Victim

Apple's 'Find My' Feature Proves Life-Saving for California Accident Victim

Apple's Find My feature helped a woman's family track her location, and save her life after she met with an accident in California.

By: Tech Desk

Edited By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

December 29, 2022

Cupertino

Apple's Find My feature saves another life. (Image: San Bernardino County Fire Department)
Apple's Find My feature saves another life. (Image: San Bernardino County Fire Department)

A woman in California was involved in a car crash and ended up plummeting 200 feet down a hill. Fortunately, Apple’s Find My feature helped enable her family members to locate her and call for help.

According to AppleInsider, on Monday, the San Bernardino County Fire Department made a Facebook post announcing that they had rescued the woman.

Firefighters responded to a report of a traffic collision on Highway 18, where they discovered a vehicle that had gone over the side of the highway and was about 200 feet below the roadway.

Paramedics treated the woman with severe injuries and used advanced life support techniques

According to the San Bernardino County Fire Department, the woman who was rescued had likely been in her crashed vehicle for a considerable amount of time, possibly overnight. They believed that she had been involved in the accident after leaving a family gathering.

“Family members became concerned after not speaking with her this morning and utilized Apple’s ‘Find My iPhone’ feature to track her whereabouts." Once the location was found, the family members “found vehicle over the side and called 911."

Earlier this month, Apple’s  ‘Emergency SOS via satellite’ feature that comes with the iPhone 14 series helped saved a US man’s life after he became stranded in a rural area.

first published: December 29, 2022, 19:44 IST
last updated: December 29, 2022, 19:44 IST
