Apple's Mixed Reality Headset May Come With Wi-Fi 6E; Launch Expected In Q4 2022

Apple is heavily rumoured to be bringing a mixed reality headset since quite some time. Now, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said in his latest investor note that the mixed reality headset will come with Wi-Fi 6E for higher bandwidth and low latency. Kuo suggests that Apple’s AR/VR headset may support Wi-Fi 6E to meet the needs of the high-end and immersive experiences. The analyst also said that Apple may be planning to launch the mixed reality headset as early as Q4 2022.

“The adoption of the latest Wi-Fi specification is a basic requirement for head-mounted displays (HMDs) to improve the wireless experience. New HMDs from Meta, Apple, and Sony will all adopt Wi-Fi 6/6E in 2022," Kuo was quoted by MacRumours as saying in his investor note. Kuo also said that the iPhone maker will launch the mixed reality headset in late 2022. This comes at a time when other competitors like Meta and Sony are also planning to launch their new AR/VR headsets.

Advertisement

Kuo had previously said that the mixed reality headset launch was delayed due to the complex design that caused production speed bumps. With the launch being rumoured next year, it may be that those production issues are now resolved.

A 9to5Mac report also quoted Kuo in the same investor note as saying that Apple may adopt 5G mmWave as well for mixed reality headsets in the future.

Apple’s mixed reality headset is rumoured to come with Sony’s micro-OLED display along with optical modules. They could be priced for around $1,000 (roughly Rs 73,000), reports have suggested so far.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.