Apple’s Next M-Series Chipset Will Hit Production Next Week

Apple is planning for the next year with its next-gen 3nm chipsets heading to production next week. According to new reports, TSMC the manufacturer of chipsets for Apple is ready to make the next batch of the M-series chip for Apple with the rumoured M2 Pro chip.

The report from DigiTimes suggests TSMC will start production on December 29 and even have a ceremony to mark the move towards the 3nm chip line and share its plans for the future. TSMC has brands like Apple as its client, and the Cupertino-based giant is set to get the first mover advantage with the new 3nm chipset from TSMC’s fab stable.

Moving to a 3nm architecture is also the upgrade that you would expect to see with the existing 4nm chips showing their potential but a smaller fab with more modules can eventually help with better product designs, giving more room or a bigger battery on phones, or trim the size of the laptops.

For Apple, that would mean the upcoming A17 Bionic chip and the M2 Pro series could help the company power the next iPhones and Macs, respectively.

TSMC has been the leader in the fab industry and the Taiwan-based giant is looking to spread its wings into the US and Europe, looking to solidify its position in the sector.

Apple has relied on TSMC and its know-how to build robust yet powerful hardware that has helped the company deliver products like the iPhone 13, 14, MacBook Pros and iPad Pros among others.

The new Apple products will be making their way from early 2023, with the big guns showing up around September as we have usually seen. It will be interesting to see what kind of benefits the 3nm chips offer and how Apple can utilise its capabilities before the rest of the pack.

