Apple's Rs 1,900 Polishing Cloth Went Through A Teardown: Find Out If It's Repairable

Apple more often than not, puts outrageous prices on things that don’t really justify the value. The most recent of these was the Rs 1,900 cleaning cloth that the company launched recently. Now, as off as it may sound, the Apple polishing cloth is already quite in demand and people are having to wait quite a bit for the cloth. Apple’s website says that it will take about 10 to 12 weeks to deliver, which means up to three months. With so much interest around the polishing cloth, folks at iFixit, who are known for their teardown videos gave the Apple Polishing Cloth a try, to see if there’s anything special in there, just in case.

The iFixit article reveals that the Apple-branded cloth that cleans any Apple display, including nano-texture glass, safely and effectively, is actually two pieces of material glued together. They even took a microscope to it in order to compare it with a regular old microfiber cloth. iFixit also gave the cloth a repairability score of 0/1. So in case you cut your Apple cloth in pieces or damage it somehow, you will have to wait at least a couple of months to get it.

The Apple-branded cloth is made of nonabrasive materials, and is available for purchase at Rs 1,900 in India. The micro fibre cloth has an Apple stamp on it.

