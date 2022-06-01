Apple's Safari Now Has More Than 1 Billion Users, Still Behind Google Chrome's Over 3.3 Billion Users

Apple’s web browser Safari has finally raked up 1 billion users, according to a latest report. This makes Safari only the second web browser to reach the one billion landmark after Google Chrome.

According to a study by atlasVPN, 1,006,232,879 internet users now use Safari, making it the second-largest browser in terms of user base. This 1,006,232,879 number amounts to 19.16 percent of internet users. The statistics, according to the report, are based on the GlobalStats browser market share percentage, which was converted into numbers using the Internet World Stats internet users metric to retrieve the exact numbers.

Now, while Safari’s over 1 billion users do seem large, Google Chrome, the most popular web browser in the world, boasts of triple the user base. About 3,378,967,819 people use Google Chrome. Microsoft Edge, which was earlier said to be more popular than Safari, has around 212,695,000 users globally, according to the data.

The report notes that Apple’s Safari browser is pre-installed on every iPhone and Mac device that is sold, which gives the browser an advantage in what software people will use as default.

Apple has also improved its browser substantially in the past year or something, adding new features and privacy options for users on new Apple softwares. With iOS 15, Apple kept a major focus on Safari. The company had said that it had two goals with the new version - by making controls easier to reach with one hand, and putting content front and center. Apart from that, Apple also added a new privacy report that shows how many and which cross-site trackers ITP stopped them from accessing your information.

