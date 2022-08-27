As Sony Hikes PS5 Price, Microsoft And Nintendo Say They Won't Increase Prices On Xbox, Switch Consoles

Sony earlier this week announced that it is hiking the prices of its PlayStation 5 gaming console. As the news broke, people started wondering if Microsoft and Nintendo will also increase the priced on their consoles, namely, the Microsoft Xbox Series X/S and the Nintendo Switch. Thankfully, both the companies have said that they have no plans to increase the prices of their gaming consoles.

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa had said back in June that Nintendo has no plans to hike the prices of its Nintendo Switch console. After Sony’s announcement, Eurogamer reached out to the company and Nintendo once again reiterated its position, stating that it has no plans to increase the prices of the Switch gaming console. Microsoft, on the other hand, told Windows Central that it has no plans to raise the price of the Xbox Series X or Series S. The company has made it clear that the consoles will maintain their current retail pricing.

While this comes as a good news for gamers out there, it could not be long before things change. Sony changing the price of the PlayStation 5 comes as big news in the gaming industry, and it is not known if or how this will affect other consoles in the market.

Sony recently announced its new DualSense Edge console for PlayStation 5. The controller offers pro features like the ability to customise hardware and software. Sony did not announce a price or a launch date, but the company stated that it would have more to share in the coming months.

Sony has raised the prices of the PlayStation 5 in Australia, Canada, China, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and the UK. Sony said that the price rise comes due to economic slowdown, global inflation rates, and other external factors.

