Asus A3 All-In-One Windows PC Series With 12th Gen Intel CPU Launched In India: Price, Features

Asus continues to refresh its PC lineup in India, and after launching its foldable ZenBook model, now it has launched the A3 AIO lineup in the country. The latest all-in-one PC comes powered by 12th gen Intel processors and you have a bundled set that includes a large touch display along with a combo of wireless keyboard and optical mouse. Asus has made sure the AIO PCs are easy to move so they have made them lightweight.

Asus A3 AIO Series India Prices

Advertisement

Asus A3 AIO series has launched in two models for buyers in India. You have the A3202 which is priced at Rs 54,990 and the A3402 costs Rs 65,990. Asus will be selling these models via online and offline chains in the country.

Asus A3 AIO PC Series Features

The big difference in price is obviously going to come at the cost of additional features. The A3202 model features a 21.45-inch display that offers full HD resolution with an anti-glare screen. It is powered by an Intel 12th gen Core i3 and i5 processors with up to 8GB RAM and 512GB storage. You can expand the RAM up to 32GB and it has dual stereo speakers tuned for Dolby Atmos.

The higher-ranged variant, A3402 comes with a bigger 23.8-inch Nano edge touch display which also offers full HD resolution. This model also uses the Intel Core i5 chipset under the hood, but you get it with 32GB RAM by default, with 512GB storage.

Advertisement

You have an HD webcam on both models and bundled wireless keyboard with a mouse. Both the variants weigh less than 6 kg, and you have a slew of connectivity ports such as HDMI (both in and out), USB 2.0, USB Type C and DC-in for charging.

Read all the Latest Tech News here