Asus Confirms Dimensity 9000+ Powered ROG Phone 6D Ultimate To Launch Soon

Asus has begun to tease its next ROG line phone, called the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, with an official announcement stating the release date of the new smartphone on Twitter and other social media sites. The Taiwanese giant had already launched the new Zenfone 9 smartphone earlier this year featuring the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. Read on to learn about what the new ROG phone has in store for consumers looking forward to buying a new gaming phone.

ROG Phone 6D Ultimate Launch Date Revealed

The ROG Phone 6D Ultimate is scheduled to be launched on September 19, 2022, at 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time, or 8:00 AM if you’re in New York, according to the ROG website. Now, Asus also has a ‘Add To Calendar’ prompt on its website for people interested in marking the date on their devices.

What Do We Know About the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate Specifications?

Apart from Asus confirming that the new phone will ship with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+, little to nothing is officially known about the product. However, it is highly plausible that the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate will have the same styling as the rest of the ROG Phone 6 range, and it is also viable that it may share several key components like the 165Hz display with a FHD+ resolution, the same 6000mAh battery with 65W fast charging and a triple camera setup for imaging.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ is an amped-up version of the Dimensity 9000 featuring a 4nm, octa-core system on chip with four Arm Cortex-A510 efficiency cores, three Arm Cortex-A710 performance cores, and an Arm Mali G-710 MC10 GPU.

