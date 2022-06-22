Asus Launches ROG Flow Z13 2-In-1 Gaming Tablet, TUF Dash Gaming Laptop in India: Price, Specs And More

Asus has launched its new ROG Flow 13 2-in-1 gaming tablet in India, alongside the Asus TUF Dash F15 gaming laptop. The new range of gaming devices come with Intel’s 12th generation Core processors, paired with NVidia RTX GPUs and more.

Asus ROG Flow Z13, Asus TUF Dash F15 Price in India

Asus ROG Flow Z13 has been priced at Rs Rs 1,36,990 in India and will be available for purchase on the Asus online store, Flipkart, Amazon, ROG Stores, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Reliance Digital. The Asus TUF Dash F15, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 90,990 onwards and is available for purchase through the same channels.

Asus ROG Flow Z13 Specifications

The Asus ROG Flow Z13 2-in-1 gaming tablet comes with a 13.4-inch display with up to a 4K resolution. Users can switch between full-HD and 120Hz refresh rate and 4K resolution with 60Hz refresh rate.

The laptop comes powered with an 12th generation Intel Core i9-12900H processor paired with up to 16GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of M.2 Nvme PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. The tablet also comes with an Nvidia GeForce 3050Ti GPU with 4GB of VRAM. The laptop comes with Asus’ MUX Switch technology that switches between two modes - MSHybrid and Discrete GPU. MSHybrid is the default mode, which routes frames from your GPU through your CPU before going to the display. Click the MUX Switch option to put your machine in Discrete GPU mode, which will give you the best possible latency and performance for competitive games.

The ROG Flow Z13 also comes with a detachable backlit keyboard with Aura Sync support. The keyboard offers key travel of 1.7mm and has built-in kickstand. In terms of ports, the portable PC has a USB type-A port, a microSD card slot, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a Thunderbolt 4 port, and a USB type-C port. The laptop comes with a 56Whr battery with support for 100W fast charging. It comes with dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support. For video calls and streaming, there is a 720p webcam and an 8-megapixel rear camera.

ASUS TUF Dash Specifications

The Asus TUF Dash F15 gaming laptop also gets a 2022 refresh alongside the ROG Flow Z13. The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch IPS display with up to a 300Hz refresh rate. There is a 12th generation Intel Core i7-1260H CPU with an RTX 3070 GPU and up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.

There is a 76Whr battery on the Asus TUF Dash F15 that supports 100W fast charging. In terms of ports, the laptop comes with a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB type-C port, two USB-A ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, an HDMI 2.0 port, and an RJ45 LAN port.

