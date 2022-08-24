ASUS Launches Six Creator Series Laptops: Price, Specifications and All Detail

With the launch of six new laptops in its Creator Series for the Indian market, Taiwanese tech giant ASUS is expanding its consumer notebook lineup. The new line of ASUS’ Creator Series laptops is designed specifically for creative consumers and content creators. It includes the Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED & Pro 16X OLED, ProArt StudioBook Pro 16 OLED & 16 OLED, and VivoBook Pro 15 OLED & 16X OLED.

Pricing and Availability

As for the pricing, the new Zenbook lineup will start at Rs 1,44,990, the Studiobook lineup will start at Rs 1,99,990, and the Vivobook Pro lineup will start at Rs 67,990. All of these models will be available both in online and offline stores.

Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) Specifications

ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED is a powerful 12th gen Intel Core i5, i7, and i9 processor-based device with up to 32GB LPDDR5 RAM clocked at 4800MHz and a 512GB/1TB PCIe Gen 4.0×4 Performance SSD. The ASUS IceCool Plus technology further improves the performance of intensive processes such as 3D rendering, photo and video editing by cooling the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU. Plus, users can also buy variants with Intel Iris Xe graphics and Intel Evo certification.

For the display, ASUS went with an OLED panel that has a resolution of 2.8K and a 16:10 aspect ratio. It also has support for a 120 Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision. To solve battery woes, ASUS has included fast charging support up to 180W, and a 76Whrs battery capacity.

Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) Specifications

The flagship 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H with 32GB RAM and i7-12700H 16GB RAM configurations are available in the Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602), allowing it to handle any creative task with simplicity. Additionally, the studio-grade 6GB (GDDRR6) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU facilitates sublime graphics performance. It also comes with 1 TB PCIe® 4.0 x4 SSD for speedy workflows.

When it comes to the display, Zenbook Pro 16X comes with an OLED 16-inch 4K 60 Hz OLED HDR with NanoEdge touchscreen technology and stylus support built-in. ASUS has given the I/O due importance because you can find the HDMI 2.1, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port and the SD Express 7.0 card reader.

ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED (W7600) Specifications

It is powered by the 12th Generation Intel i9-12900 processor (W7600), coupled with NVIDIA RTX A3000 GPU with a mammoth 12GB GDDR6 VRAM. These top-of-the-line specs allow the ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED to run intensive graphics applications like Adobe Creative Suite, DaVinci Resolve and even allow multi-threaded photorealistic rendering.

