Asus ROG 5s, ROG 5s Pro Gaming Phones Launching In India On February 15: Expected Specs And Features

Asus ROG Phone 5s, the Taiwanese company’s next gaming smartphone will be launched in India on February 15, the company has announced. Asus will launch the ROG Phone 5s and the ROG Phone 5s Pro on February 15 and the smartphones will come with premium gaming-centric features like a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ chipset paired with up to 18GB of RAM, adaptive triggers, haptic audio, and more. The smartphones will also come with Samsung’s E4 AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate.

Asus has sent media invites for the ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro launch in India. The smartphones will be launched at 12PM (noon) IST on February 15 via a virtual presentation which will be livestreamed on the company’s official YouTube channel. Asus has not revealed any information about the smartphone as of now, but the company has announced a contest that will allow followers of the company to win an ROG Phone 5s for free.

ASUS ROG Phone 5s, ROG Phone 5s Pro Specifications (Expected)

The global variant of the Asus ROG Phone 5s has already been launched. These models come with a 6.7-inch full HD+ Samsung AMOLED E4 display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The global models are powered y a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ chipset that is paired with up to 18GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. In terms of camera, both the Asus ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro have triple cameras on their global variants. These include a 64-megapixel primary shooter, a 13-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. Up front, both the smartphones come with a 24-megapixel selfie snapper.

The battery on the Asus ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro is a 6,000mAh unit with up to 65W fast charging support. In terms of connectivity, both feature 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB type-C port.

