Home » News » Tech » Asus ROG Phone 6 And ROG Phone 6 Pro Now Available In India: Price, Variants And More

Asus ROG Phone 6 And ROG Phone 6 Pro Now Available In India: Price, Variants And More

Asus announced its new ROG Phone series in India sometime back but now they are finally available in stores for buyers.

Advertisement

By: Tech Desk

Edited By: S Aadeetya

News18.com

Last Updated: November 27, 2022, 12:20 IST

Delhi, India

The ROG Phone 6 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. (Image Credit: News18/ Darab Mansoor Ali)
The ROG Phone 6 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. (Image Credit: News18/ Darab Mansoor Ali)

Asus has finally made its new ROG Phone 6 series available in India. People who have been eyeing these two power-packed gaming devices in the country can now buy them from online and offline stores. It has been a long wait for these phones to come to our shores, but we are glad that Asus is finally bringing them.

ASUS ROG PHONE 6, ROG PHONE 6 PRO PRICES

The Asus ROG Phone 6 in India has launched in a single variant of 12GB + 256GB which is priced at Rs 71,999. You also have the single variant of the Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro in India that comes with 18GB RAM and 512GB storage priced at Rs 89,999.

Advertisement

Asus ROG PHONE 6, ROG PHONE 6 PRO SPECIFICATIONS

RELATED NEWS

Asus has not made a lot of changes between the ROG 6 and the Pro variant. Both the smartphones come with a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate screen and 720Hz touch sampling rate. Both phones feature a 2.5D curved glass with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for protection. However, the ROG Phone 6 Pro gets a secondary P-MOLED display at the back that can be customised.

Advertisement

The whole series is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset with 12GB and 18GB of RAM. While you get them with 256GB and 512GB of internal storage. The smartphones come equipped with Asus’ new cooling system, which the company claims to reduce the temperature by up to 10 degree Celsius. The ROG Phone 6 series packs a gigantic 6,000mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. The ROG Phone 6 also comes with bypass charging, which will

allow users to preserve the battery and game on the device.

Even on the imaging front, both the ROG Phone 6 devices get a similar camera setup. You have a primary 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. The front of the phone gets a 12-megapixel camera.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Tech DeskTech Desk: Get the latest and trending stories from the world of technology at N...Read More

first published: November 27, 2022, 12:20 IST
last updated: November 27, 2022, 12:20 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+15PHOTOS

Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Nora Fatehi, Sharvari Wagh, Manushi Chhillar Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Malavika Mohanan Makes Jaws Drop In Pink Corset Top And Lace Pants, Check Out The Beauty's Sultry Pictures