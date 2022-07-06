Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro Gaming Phones Launched in India: Prices, Specs And More

Taiwanese PC-maker Asus has launched its latest gaming smartphones, the ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro. The Asus ROG Phone 6 series comes with several improvements over its predecessor, including a new processor, a tweaked design, and loads of new tech to give mobile gamers an edge.

Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro Prices And Offers

The Asus ROG Phone 6 has been launched in a single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant that is priced at Rs 71,999 in India. The Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro has also been launched in a single 18GB RAM + 512GB storage variant, priced at Rs 89,999. It is not known as to when the ROG Phone 6 series will go on sale, but Asus has said that the sale and availability details will be shared later via the company’s social media channels. The ROG Phone 6 has been launched in two colour options - Phantom Black and Storm White, while the ROG Phone 6 Pro is offered in Storm White colour option.

ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro Specifications

In terms of specifications, the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro have a lot in common. Both the smartphones come with a 678-inch Full-HD+ custom Samsung AMOLED display with 165Hz refresh rate and 720Hz touch sampling rate. The display comes with up to 1,200nits of peak brightness. Both the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro have 2.5D curved glass with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The ROG Phone 6 Pro also comes with a secondary PMOLED display on the back panel that users can customise.

Both the Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro come powered with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with an Adreno 730 GPU. The ROG Phone 6 comes with 12GB of RAM + 256GB of internal storage, while the ROG Phone 6 Pro has been launched with 18GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The smartphones also come with Asus’ new cooling system, that the company claims to reduce the temperatures by up to 10 degree Celsius. The ROG Phone 6 series comes with a 6,000mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. The ROG Phone 6 also comes with bypass charging, which will allow users to preserve the battery and game on the device while its plugged in.

In terms of optics, the Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro come with similar camera setups. This includes a primary 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. Up front, the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro come with 12-megapixel cameras.

Connectivity options on the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack, and two USB type-C ports.

