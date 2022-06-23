Asus ROG Phone 6 Specifications Leaked Ahead Of Launch: What We Know So Far

Asus ROG Phone 6 is launching in the next few weeks, and the powerful gaming smartphone attracts a lot of attention among gamers. Over the years, we have seen Asus offer its flagship phone with the latest hardware available in the market, and the Asus ROG Phone 6 is unlikely to buck that trend.

According to news reports, multiple models of the ROG Phone 6 have made their way for approvals in China, giving us a clearer idea about its features and hardware.

Asus ROG Phone 6 Specifications Leaked

Asus ROG Phone 6 is likely to be one of the first smartphones in the market to come with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen+ 1 chipset. The latest hardware from Qualcomm is the mid-year flagship SoC that promises better performance and improved power efficiency.

The listing also suggests that the ROG Phone 6 is going to be a handful with a weight of 229 grams and thickness of over 10mm, which makes it a solid device. The design of the back panel could see some changes but we’ll know more about that close to the launch date.

It also says that ROG Phone 6 will carry an AMOLED display with a screen size of 6.78-inch and support 165Hz refresh rate. Asus should offer the phone with the Android 12-based ROG Phone UI out of the box.

Other details of the ROG Phone 6 suggest, that Asus could have it in the market with as high as 18GB of RAM this year, so the storage should also be going up to 512GB, if not more.

Expect the ROG Phone 6 to also come loaded with a 6000mAh battery but the 3C listing hints at 65W fast charging speed, which is nowhere close to the market standards these days. As for the cameras, Asus could give the ROG Phone 6 three of them, with the main 64-megapixel sensor, combined with two other sensors. The front of the phone could have a 12-megapixel shooter.

Asus ROG Phone series has been priced effectively over the years, and we are hoping that the company can prolong its strategy with the ROG Phone 6 series as well.

