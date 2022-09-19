Asus ROG Phone 6D And ROG Phone 6D Ultimate Gaming Phones Launched: Price, Specifications

Asus ROG Phone gets a new series this week, with the launch of the ROG Phone 6D and the 6D Ultimate gaming smartphones. Asus is powering these devices with the flagship MediaTek Dimensity chipset, which is a bold call from the brand, especially by not choosing the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

The gaming lineup sees these new additions with the new hardware while other features have been picked up from the ROG Phone 6 that came out earlier in the year.

Asus ROG Phone 6D And ROG Phone 6D Ultimate Prices

The Asus ROG Phone 6D has launched for 799 pounds (Rs 72,400 approx) and the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate will cost you 1199 pounds (Rs 1,08,700 approx). Its availability details are limited for now.

Asus ROG Phone 6D And ROG Phone 6D Ultimate Specifications

Like we said, Asus isn’t changing the features by a lot for the new ROG Phone 6 models. Both the smartphones come with a 678-inch Full-HD+ custom AMOLED display with 165Hz refresh rate and 720Hz touch sampling rate. Both the phones get 2.5D curved glass with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Asus is using the new MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset to power these two devices. The ROG Phone 6D and 6D Ultimate get 16GB RAM + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB of internal storage, respectively.

The smartphones also come with Asus cooling system, which the company claims to reduce the temperatures by up to 10 degree Celsius. The ROG Phone 6D series comes with a 6,000mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

The biggest upgrade with ROG Phone 6D Ultimate is the pairing with an AeroActive Portal which sits at the back of the phone. Asus claims with this unit the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate has a better cooling mechanism in place which delivers sustained performance like never before. The AeroActive Cooler 6 will be separately available for 89 pounds (Rs 8,000 approx) in the market.

The camera setup on these two phones is also the same. You get them with a primary 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. Up front, it has a 12-megapixel camera.

