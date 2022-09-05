Asus has unveiled the ROG Strix Scar 17 Special Edition in India featuring 12th Gen Intel Core i9 HX processor, RTX 3080Ti and a new Vapor Chamber technology for better heat dissipation compared to the outgoing ROG Strix Scar 17. The state-of-the-art laptop from Asus has been launched at a starting price of Rs 3,59,990 in India.

WATCH VIDEO: iPhone Users, You Need To Know This Hack!

Advertisement

ROG Strix Scar 17 Special Edition Specifications

The new ROG laptop comes with a powerful Intel Core i9 12950HX processor with 16 cores, 24 threads, and boost clocks of up to 5GHz. It is paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX Mobile 3080 Ti GPU that has a 175W TDP at full load, making the ROG Strix Scar 17 SE competent to handle demanding games like Red Dead Redemption 2 and running eSports titles like Valorant at high frame rates.

ROG Strix Scar 17 SE features a QHD 17.3" display that is capable of a 240 Hz refresh rate and 3 ms response time, making it ideal for competitive gaming.

ROG Strix Scar 17 Special Edition Availibility

Advertisement

At a starting price of Rs 3,59,990 in India, the ROG Strix Scar 17 SE is available to purchase both online and offline, with retailers including Asus eShop, Flipkart, Amazon, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Asus Exclusive Stores and ROG Stores.

ROG Strix Scar 17 Special Edition Thermals and Design

Thermal Grizzly’s Conductonaut Extreme Liquid Metal is used on the CPU and GPU of the ROG Strix Scar 17 SE as it can keep these components up to 15°C cooler than conventional thermal pastes because to its ultra-high performance thermally conductive material. The laptop also features a newly redesigned aluminum lid, with a covert design change.

Advertisement

WATCH VIDEO: Apple iPhone 14 Launch Date revealed

Advertisement

Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, said, “We at ASUS believe in constantly nurturing the gaming journey of e-sports enthusiasts and providing the right infrastructure for the rising talents. By introducing innovations to our lineup, the new ROG Strix Scar 17 Special Edition is ready to claim its rightful spot at the top and we are positive that this launch will prove to be the perfect upgrade for the gamers, further elevating the Indian eSports ecosystem."

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here