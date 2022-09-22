Asus has launched the Vivobook 14 Touch (X1402) in India. The new laptop from Asus features a sleek build that comes bearing a touchscreen and 12th generation Intel Core processors. The laptop will be exclusively sold on Flipkart and comes in two enticing finishes - Icelight Silver and Quiet Blue.

Asus Vivobook 14 Touch Specifications

With Intel 12th generation Core i5-1240P being the highlight, the Asus Vivobook 14 Touch comes with 16GB RAM and 512GB PCIe Gen 3 SSD. The laptop gets a 14" Full HD IPS display that offers a 82% screen-to-body ratio. The laptop features a respectable 42 wh battery that allows for 65W quick charging.

The laptop is thin at 19.9mm, weighs only 1.4 kg, and complies with MIL-STD 810H standards.

As for the I/O, the laptop features 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type-C), 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type-A), 1 x USB 2.0, an HDMI 1.4 port and 3.5mm audio jack.

Asus Vivobook 14 Touch Price and Availability

The new offering from Asus is priced at Rs 49,990 and is available to order on Flipkart.

In a statement, Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, Asus India said “Flipkart, being one of the leading e-commerce platforms in India, promises the best customer experience and we’re delighted to partner with them and bring our customers all new powerful Vivobook 14 (X1402). We look forward to continuing our long-term association for better customer experience and growth."

