Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED Review: A Bold Experiment

The Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300) has finally launched in India after debuting globally end of last year. The notable PC maker has been gradually bringing laptops with OLED screens in the country; however, the Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED remains an eye-catchy device as it is essentially a tablet first and then your regular notebook. In terms of usability, the Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED competes directly against notable players like the Microsoft Surface Pro 8, though it is far more affordable. If you’re planning to buy a Windows 11-powered 2-in-1 laptop between Rs 40,000 to Rs 60,000, here’s what you need to know about the Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED.

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED Design: Despite featuring a tablet-like form factor, the Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED comes with a 13.3-inch HDR display that is considerably big compared to average tablets in the market. More recently, Samsung upped the competition level by offering a 14-inch screen on the Galaxy S8 Ultra tablet. The Vivobook 13 Slate OLED gets a metal body, and the screen has narrow borders to prevent accidental touches. We get two cameras on board, and the front camera does not have a shutter for privacy.

We also get quite a few connectivity ports such as two USB 3.2 Gen-2 Type-C ports that can be also used for charging, a 3.5mm audio port, and a Micro SD card reader. There’s no USB-A port or HDMI port, hence I find it safer to call it a tablet first and then a PC. However, the packaging includes a detachable keyboard and other accessories (price starts at Rs 57,990) and the former sticks to the device via magnets. The easy clip-on mechanism at times can be even therapeutic.

The bundled stand attaches to the upper half of the Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED’s rear panel via magnets, and you can adjust the viewing angles by up to 150-degrees, unless you want to lay it fully flat. However, when you want to use it as a regular laptop, the viewing angle is restricted to 70 degrees, and right-angle viewing remains unattainable. Moreover, even using the sole screen as a tablet becomes uncomfortable at times, due to the large size. Therefore, using the Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED only as a device for multimedia consumption appears to be possible - essentially how Asus wants you to use it.

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED Display: Coming to the display performance, the Asus Vivobook 13 Slate comes with a Full-HD (1920×1080 pixels) display that has Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The screen further gets Dolby Vision support to enhance the overall viewing experience by showing the right colours and rich contrast. In a nutshell, the large OLED display creates a huge difference while watching content.

If you’re unfamiliar, the OLED display tech lets users see more colours and deeper blacks as each pixel is capable of emitting its own light. Most laptops and TVs we see in the market come with LED screens that can show vibrant colours, but the black spots aren’t truly black.

In the photo above, you can see the comparison with the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 (5410) that carries a Full-HD display with a glossy finish. Mind you, the Dell (5410) laptop, in my opinion, offers a great viewing experience when compared to rivals in the Rs 60K segment. But clearly, the blue and black spots are more vibrant on the Asus Vivobook 13 Slate despite being in the same ambient setting.

In other words, if the design of the Asus Vivobook 13 Slate in terms of usability seems underwhelming, the OLED viewing experience on a 13-inch screen will not disappoint you at all.

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED Performance: The Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED gets three variants, all powered by the same quad-core Intel Pentium Silver N6000. Users can choose three storage variants, and we received the model with 8GB RAM.

Now, the Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED does not have a dedicated port for heat dissipation, though the company has clarified that the device relies on a passive cooling mechanism. That means it relies on less intense CPU and GPU units to avoid overheating. However, the tablet still heats up as expected since heavy load and charging at 65W puts load on the system. If you want to do light web browsing or watch content online, the Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED will run smoothly with some noticeable stutters while switching between folders or apps. The laptop also attained a very average score of 283/ 787 (single/ multicore) on the Cinebench R20 CPU test.

Thankfully, we got roughly 6.5 hours of runtime, thanks to the low-end CPU unit. The charging with the bundled 65W charger takes roughly 1.5 hours and we get a 50Whr lithium-ion battery unit. I didn’t even bother gaming on this unit but don’t expect too much.

Moreover, the tablet runs on Windows 11, which still needs to be refined for this form factor. The Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED has miles to cover with this OS, especially in a market where the Apple iPad offers so much more.

The bundled keyboard works brilliantly, and I hardly noticed a lag while using the touchpad. I am a fan of the Asus keyboard on their laptops, and despite a very tiny base, the keys here offer good, fluid feedback. The keyboard’s angles cannot be adjusted, which is still possible on Surface 8 Pro. Sadly, the keyboard does not get backlight, so using it in low light settings remains difficult.

Lastly, the bundled Asus Pen 2.0 works brilliantly and feels very premium. The minimal design of the stylus and low latency performance makes the whole drawing experience on the Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED worthwhile.

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED sound and camera: The Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED also gets Dolby Atmos supporting stereo speakers that fully elevate the viewing experience. In a nutshell, the OLED screen with Dolby Vision and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos can offer one of the best portable viewing experiences. The audio is fairly loud and clear, if not bass heavy.

Since you can also use the Asus Vivobook 13 Slate as a tablet, we get a 5-megapixel front camera for video calling. The picture quality is fairly sharp, but there’s a milky layer that happens with most laptop cameras. However, the 13-megapixel rear cameras take sharp photos with good contrast and colours.

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED verdict: Overall, the Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED gets average ratings as a laptop, but as a tablet plainly for multimedia consumption, it offers the best viewing experience. However, it comes down to the price, and therefore, customers need to be thorough with their requirements.

If you are looking for a Windows-powered tablet with a premium build and for multimedia consumption (only) the Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED won’t disappoint. But you cannot use it as your primary laptop, which is a big concern when you’re spending roughly Rs 50,000.

However, despite all this, I commend Asus for trying something different with their latest 2-in-1 laptop, which is the need of the hour since most OEMs are adopting the same, crowd-pleasing approach.

