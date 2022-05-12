Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space, New VivoBooks with 12th-Gen Intel CPUs Launched in India

Asus has announced the launch of new laptops in India as the company commemorates its 25th anniversary of the first Asus laptop in the country. The company has unveiled the premium Zenbook 14X OLED Space edition, designed for “young professionals, tech-savvy, trendsetters, storytellers, space, and science enthusiasts." The company also refreshed Vivo S series with two models featuring OLED screens. We are also getting new VivoBook models. All new Asus laptops are powered by 12th-Gen Intel CPUs.

Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space edition (UX5401)

In terms of design, the lid of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition features the exclusive ZenVision display, a fully customizable 3.5-inch OLED panel that is inspired by a datasheet of a spaceship. Asus adds that the ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition has been tested to meet the ultra-demanding MIL-STD-810H US military standard for reliability and durability.

The Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition is powered by the 12th-Generation Intel Core H-series gaming-grade CPUs (up to Intel Core i9-12900H) paired with 32GB LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB PCIe 4.0 Performance SSD storage. It comes with a 14-inch touch-enabled 2.8K (2,880×1,800 pixels) OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 16:10 aspect ratio.

Its connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and Thunderbolt 4 along with dual fans and dual heat pipes allowing sustained 45W TDP. The Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space edition also comes with blazing-fast PCIe Gen 4 Performance SSDs with speeds of up to 6.5 Gbps.

Its price in India starts at Rs 1,14,990, and the laptop will retail via Flipkart.

Asus ZenBook 14 OLED (UX3402)

The Asus ZenBook 14 OLED features a thin form factor and is equipped with up to the 12th Generation Intel Core i7-1260P processor. The CPU is paired with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB PCIe 4.0 storage, and Iris Xe GPU. The laptop gets a 14-inch 2.8K (2,880×1,800 pixels) OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 16:10 aspect ratio. Asus says the display panel is extremely immersive, thanks to 2.8mm slim side bezels and a 16:10 aspect ratio, enabling a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The ZenBook 14 OLED features dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and we also get a 720p webcam with a privacy shutter and a 75 WHrs with 65W fast charging. Its price in India starts at Rs 89,990, and the laptop will retail via Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Flipkart, Amazon, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Reliance Digital.

Asus VivoBook S14 /15 OLED (S3402, S3502, K3502)

As mentioned, Asus has refreshed and upgraded its Vivobook laptop lineup with OLED screens. The VivoBook S14/ 15 comes in three colours; Brave Green, Neutral Grey, and Indie Black. The hinge has also been redesigned to open up to 180 degrees, allowing for more comfortable viewing and collaborative work.

The VivoBook is just 18.9mm thin, and the S14 weighs 1.5Kg and S15 1.8Kg. Both models pack a 70 WHrs battery and are powered by the latest 12th-Gen Intel Core processors, offering up to the Core i7-12700H. Notably, the Vivobook S14/ 15 OLED is the first Vivobook to receive Intel Evo certification. The new Vivobook S 14 OLED’s price in India starts at Rs 74,990.

VivoBook 14/15 (X1402, X1502)

On the other hand, the vanilla Vivobook 14/15 carry 12th-Gen Intel Core processors at an affordable price.

The laptops get a 42 WHrs battery along with 65W fast charging, a dedicated fingerprint scanner for safe biometric authentication, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. Vivobook 14/15 comes in two colour variants: Quiet Blue, and Transparent Silver.

This Vivobook is 19.9 mm thin and weighs 1.5 kg/ 1.7 Kg. These laptops come with a 14/ 15.6-inch screen with Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) resolution, 82% screen-to-body ratio, and 250 nits brightness. It has an HD webcam in the top bezel with a privacy shutter. Its price in India starts at Rs 42,990.

