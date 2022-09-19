Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED Review: Dual Screen Laptops Are Fun And Practical

Asus is a PC brand that gets us excited with its focus on innovation and the Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED is one such product that has been evolving since its debut a few years back. This year’s Duo comes with the promise of better ergonomics, and the layout has been tweaked to make it functional. The whole point of having dual screens is to supplement multi-tasking, allowing you to work-and-play at the same time.

These machines are supposed to be power-packed, feature-rich and yet deliver on those basic computing tasks. So, how does Asus improve upon this product, and does it become even better? We used the ZenBook Pro with dual screen for a few weeks to find the answer.

Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED Review: What’s Cool

It is hard to start from anywhere but the display in this review. The main screen is a 14.5-inch OLED display that gives you 2.8K resolution. You also get a 120Hz refresh rate screen, which makes it fluid, and the touch response is also quick. The second display is 12.7-inch in size, gets an IPS panel and this year’s model comes with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The display quality is excellent, the colours are punchy and ideal for those who need a screen with the right colour tones. Even for watching content, the screen is a treat, and the viewing angles are good as well.

The unit that we got is powered by the 12th gen Intel Core i9 processor with a massive 32GB RAM. For most of you this is an overkill but Asus has other variants as well, that could work for you in the right budget. Safe to say, we did not face any performance issues, be it gaming, light video editing and Chrome opened with 20-25 tabs to push the needle of the CPU. Having a built-in NVIDIA graphics helps but it isn’t the top-end version that you get.

The design of the Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED can be polarising, especially with its smaller keyboard layout, and a broad trackpad on the right side. The second display sits at a higher angle and gets a matte finish. The hinge offers additional durability and the build quality of the chassis is solid and premium as they come in this range.

Having said that, the Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED weighs under 2 kg, which makes it one of the lightest in its category. The dimensions of the laptop allow you to carry it in the bag without any discomfort. Another special mention for the audio quality of the speakers on board the Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED.

Asus made tall claims of its quality, and after using it over an extensive period, we can definitely vouch for the brand. There were times when we decided to use the built-in speaker to listen to music while working, or catching up on a movie. The Dolby-powered speakers show its colour.

Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED Review: What’s Not Cool?

Well, there are a few issues with the Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED, and we are going to highlight them over here. The most critical one is the average battery life, which ensures you have a large charging unit around you all the time. The laptop has a 2.8K OLED display, and the power under the hood takes its toll in the form of efficiency. The main screen is quite reflective, and we would have preferred it with a matte finish.

The company says people buying its dual screen laptops are not bothered about battery life, but still we felt like it was worth highlighting.

The keyboard and the trackpad might not be suited for all kinds of users and they might actually prefer to go with a full-size keyboard along with an external mouse. We did notice the machine heat up often but nothing that was abnormal or alarming.

The connectivity ports are also an intriguing issue with this laptop. You have a single standard USB port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, the headphone jack for connectivity. Would have liked to see another USB port on the machine.

The final matter of discussion is the price of the Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED. The unit we tested costs over Rs 2.3 lakh, and for these prices, the product might be impressive, but it is still a lot of money to spend.

Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED Review: Verdict

Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED builds on the innovative touch from the brand in the past few years, and gives you a dual-screen laptop that is fun, yet practical. It also has enough power under the hood, to satiate the appetite of regular as well as the power users. The design has been tweaked for better heat dissipation, but there are still a few holes that can be fixed.

It is a solid powerhouse machine but it also comes at a cost, which puts it in the upper echelons of the PC industry. If the budget and use case makes sense to you, buy the Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED purely for its bold approach towards PCs.

