Attention iPhone Users, iOS Apps Can Now Increase Subscription Prices Without Alerting You

Apple’s methods of keeping apps and giving subscriptions via the Apple App Store have somewhat been controversial. The company has been under many antitrust complaints over its commission that the Cupertino-based giant charges developers for keeping their apps on the App Store. Now, Apple is bringing about a change that might bring more problems for the company, just in terms of how its payments and subscriptions are perceived.

Apple will now allow developers to increase their subscription prices without the user’s confirmation, the company has announced. This would require the developers to increase their subscription prices without needing the users to opt in. Earlier, users would get a prompt that alerted them about a price hike in any of the subscription service they use. After which, it was the user’s choice to agree on the price hike or not.

With the new change, Apple will now allow developers to charge the hiked subscription fee without needing for the users to opt in. Before this, a subscription used to end if the user did not agree on a refreshed subscription fee. Now, however, if a user ignores a price hike, they will automatically start paying for the hiked subscription fee.

Apple has said that the specific conditions for this feature are that the price increase doesn’t occur more than once per year, doesn’t exceed $5 and 50 percent of the subscription price, or $50 and 50 percent for an annual subscription price, and is permissible by local law.

Apple said that the current or earlier method led to many people’s services being interrupted abruptly. “Currently, when an auto-renewable subscription price is increased, subscribers must opt in before the price increase is applied. The subscription doesn’t renew at the next billing period for subscribers who didn’t opt in to the new price. This has led to some services being unintentionally interrupted for users and they must take steps to resubscribe within the app, from Settings on iPhone and iPad, or in the App Store on Mac," the company said.

