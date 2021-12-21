Battlegrounds Mobile India Bans 1 Lakh Players: Doing These Things May Get You Banned Too

PUBG Mobile’s Indian counterpart, Battlegrounds Mobile India has been doing its bit in order to make the game safer and more fair for all players. In its latest update, Battlegrounds Mobile India developer Krafton said that it has banned nearly one lakh accounts in less than a week between December 13 and December 19 this year. The developer has also published a list of the accounts that were banned. Earlier, about 1,42,000 players were removed from Battlegrounds Mobile India on grounds of cheating and using hacks between December 6 to December 12.

Krafton said in a blog post that it has banned 99,583 accounts on Battlegrounds Mobile India for using illegal programs within six days. These accounts have been banned as part of an ongoing drive from the developers to end illegal activities resulting in the hacking of the game. The accounts have been banned permanently and will not be able to make it back after a certain amount of time. Krafton, in its blog post, said that it will “strive to implement strong sanctions with the ultimate goal of eradicating the use of illegal programs in order to provide a pleasant gaming environment for players."

The company usually bans players of they have downloaded the game fron unofficial sources or have illegal programmes like hacks running on their device. The company usually allows players to conduct repairs or remove unwanted hacks before enforcing a ban, reports suggest.

Last week, BGMI announced that it has banned a total of 1,42,766 accounts on account of cheating between December 6 and December 12.

