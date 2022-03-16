Battlegrounds Mobile India March Update Is Here: Holi Theme, New Background And More

Battlegrounds Mobile India is getting a new Holi Dhamaka Theme this week with a new update. It’s Holi time in India, and Krafton is prepping up for the festival by coming out with a new update for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) that offers a new Holi theme and a new background along with other goodies. The new features are part of the BGMI Holi Dhamaka 1.9.0 update that also gives players two new Sky Islands.

BGMI is very much an Indian version of PUBG Mobile for users, which is why it is no surprise to see Krafton introduce special festive themes that may or may not be for a limited period. BGMI players can get the new theme by updating the game on their phones from the app store.

After which, they can enable the theme by tapping the arrow at the bottom-right of the Erangel and Livik maps that are under the Ranked tab.

Entering the Holi Dhamaka Theme Mode offers two different Sky Islands that you can see in the Erangal and Livik maps. The first Sky Islands has pyramids that remind you of Egypt, while the second Sky Islands has an ice castle based on a winter theme.

Apart from the new theme and the Sky Islands, this BGMI update offers Rainbow Plaza and Camp which is close to Erangel. These two zones have terrains and spots that start showing craters if you interact with them. Both Rainbow Square and Camp also has a new vehicle in the form of a bicycle.

The best thing about this vehicle is that you can do kind of stuff without the fear of running out of fuel or battery charge. Having said that, BGMI limits your weapon use while riding the bicycle, which definitely puts you in a disadvantageous position.

BGMI has designed this bike in the form of a mountain bike that is easy to carry and can fit inside your backpack as well. BGMI has added a new background which includes an indoor shooting arena where players can practice their skills.

The new update also gives you better audio quality that helps you hear footsteps and gun shots clearly.

