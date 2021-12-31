Battlegrounds Mobile India Players Are Facing a Login Issue: This Trick May Help You

PUBG Mobile’s India avatar, Battlegrounds Mobile India is facing technical issues as players are not being able to log in to the game. The log-in issue was first reported a few days ago and several players are reported to be facing it while trying to log in to Battlegrounds Mobile India. The players witnessed a message that says ‘Server authentication error. Login Failed’

The game’s developers have acknowledged the issue. Krafton, in a statement said that it is trying to identify the cause due to which the error is being triggered. The statement from the developers also says that Battlegrounds Mobile India will soon be back with a solution for the issue and clear details regarding the root cause.

While the company brings a solid fix for the issue, Android users can try to fix the error by clearing the cached files and restarting the memory. Now, this is not a foolproof fix and there are slight chances that the error may still prevail even after clearing cache memory. Following are the steps to clear cached memory on Battlegrounds Mobile India:

HOW TO CLEAR BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE CACHE ON ANDROID PHONES

Open Settings on your Android phone, and then head to Applications.

Look for Battlegrounds Mobile India, tap the app to view information on the app.

Tap the “Clear Cache" button. If your smartphone is running on Android 9, go to the data storage section of the app to get to the “Clear Cache" option.

Once cached files are cleared, open the game once again, and hope to be able to log in smoothly.

