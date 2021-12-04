Battlegrounds Mobile India was launched earlier this year as a replacement of PUBG Mobile in India. With PUBG Mobile having millions of Indian users before being banned, many were concerned about what would happen to their data from the old game. Much to everyone’s relief, Battlegrounds Mobile India was launched with an option of transferring your data from PUBG Mobile to the new game. This included all your rankings, rewards, along with things like outfits, guns, and more. Now, however, this feature is being shut down. Developer Krafton has announced that it will discontinue the data transfer after December 31 this year.

Krafton made the announcement on December 2 and said that the discontinuation of data transfer from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India will take place on December 31. The company made the announcement on a post on its website. “In order to ensure a more smooth gameplay for players who had used PUBG Mobile Normdic Map: Livik (“Prior App") before, Battlegrounds Mobile India (“New App") will transfer some of the data from the Prior App account to the New App", Krafton said. Users have until the end of this year (December 31) to import their PUBG Mobile data to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

To import your PUBG Mobile data to Battlegrounds Mobile India, you need to simply log in from the same credentials as you did on the previous game - be it Facebook, Twitter, or other logins.

This comes after the company discontinued Facebook logins for Battlegrounds Mobile India in the embedded browser of Android devices. Now, players with the Facebook app on their phone will only be able to log in through their smartphones.

PUBG Mobile was banned in India in September 2020. The game was banned alongside many other China-based apps. However, it was re-launched as Battlegrounds Mobile India several months back, which was made specifically to comply with the regulations in India.

