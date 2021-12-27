Battlegrounds Mobile India Will Now Permanently Ban Phones if Users Try to Cheat

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) remained popular throughout 2021, following the ban of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) in 2020. However, the latest mobile title - similar to its predecessor, is struggling against a massive issue of cheating players. So much so that the developers are not shying away from banning a large number of players from BGMI.

In the last few weeks, the company banned lakhs of players from its platform. Now, the game developers have decided to take action that is far more rigid – permanently banning the cheating players’ devices. In a statement on December 23, Krafton said that until now, sanctions were imposed only on the player accounts, but “now the mobile devices will be banned as well." The move to ban mobile devices is expected to make fair gameplay far more effective.

The developers also stated that they would continue to take measures to eradicate cheating in the game, “especially using illegal programs," so that the game fans could have a pleasant gaming experience.

The company has been banning users in response to cheating in the gameplay using illegal software to hack into the game. Some of the popular hacks include wall hacking – a tool that allows the cheaters to see their enemies through the wall – random shots at enemies automatically become headshots, no footprints, and high damage among others.

So, if you happen to use any of these hacks, now is the time to stop if you do not want your device to get permanently banned from BGMI.

While hacking is not just the only reason a player is banned from the game, other reasons include sabotaging teams, verbal abuse, match-fixing, account sale, inappropriate names and pictures, leaking personal information among others.

The company’s latest statement indicates that if a player is caught using illegal programs, the device they used to cheat in the game will be permanently banned from the game.

