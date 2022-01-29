Beats Fit Pro TWS Earphones Launched: Check Out Price, Specifications And More

Apple-owned audio brand Beats has launched a new set of true wireless earbuds, the Beats Fit Pro that come with active noise cancellation (ANC) with Spatial Audio support and are powered by Apple’s H1 chip. The Beats Fit Pro TWS earphones come with a wing-tip for a secure fit and IPX4 water and sweat resistance for users to use during work outs. The TWS earphones work with both Android and iOS devices and also come with support for Apple’s Find My tool.

Launched in the US back in November 2021, the Beats Fit Pro are priced at $199.99 (roughly Rs 15,000) in the US. The earphones are now available to purchase globally, with the price in UK being GBP 199.99 (roughly Rs 20,100) and in Australia, the price is AUD 299.95 (roughly Rs 15,700). In Europe, the earphones are priced at EUR 229.95 (roughly Rs 19,200) and in Japan, the Beats Fit Pro are priced at JPY 24,800 (roughly Rs 16,100). The earphones are also available in Canada, South Korea, and more regions. There is no update on their availability in India so far. The Beats Fit Pro have been launched in four colour options - Beats Black, Beats White, Sage Gray, and Stone Purple.

In terms of specificatios, the earphones use Apple’s dual-element diaphragm driver that help deliver a clear sound. The TWS earphones feature active noise cancellation with a transparency mode that lets users hear background noises and are powered by Apple’s H1 chip. The chip allows the Beats Fit Pro to automatically switch between devices and work with Apple’s Audio Sharing. They also support Spatial Audio with head tracking technology and come with IPX-rated water and sweat resistance.

The TWS earphones from Beats use Class 1 Bluetooth for connectivity and can be connected with both Android phones and iPhones. There are physical buttons on each earbud and can be found if lost using Apple’s Find My tool.

The earphones can last up to 6 hours with ANC on and 7 hours with ANC off. The charging case gives an extra three cycles of battery, taking the combined battery backup to 24 hours.

