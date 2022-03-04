Beats Pill Plus Portable Speaker Has Made A Comeback For This Collaboration

Apple-owned audio equipment brand Beats is bringing back its limited edition model of the Beats Pill Plus portable speaker in collaboration with a streetwear brand Stussy. The Beats Pill speaker is resurrecting from the dead for this collaboration as Apple discontinued the speaker in January this year. The Beats Pill Plus was launched in 2015 and was the first portable speaker that was launched after Apple’s acquisition of the Beats brand.

The Beats Pill Plus Stussy edition is priced at $185 (roughly Rs 14,000) in the US, CAD 255 in Canada, GBP 185 in UK, EUR 205 in The Netherlands, and JPY 21,500 in Japan . It is available for purchase on Stussy’s website globally starting 10AM PST today (11:30PM IST). The speaker comes in a single colour option and will be available for a limited period of time.

The Beats Pill Plus Stussy edition is a limited edition bluetooth speaker. The new Beats Pill Plus will come with the same overall design as the original speaker with a Stussy design that has white skulls and bones all over the front. There is a “the only good system is a sound system" engraving on one side and a Stussy logo on the back of the speaker. The description on Stussy’s website says that the new Beats Pill Plus will combine the South Californian aesthetic with a rich, clear sound field that will improve your listening experience anywhere.

It is not known if the speaker will be available for purchase in India, but those who are interested can go to Stussy’s website at 11:30PM tonight to see if they can order one in India. If users are able to order a Beats Pill Plus Stussy Edition portable speaker, they may have to pay duties depending on the region they ordered from.

