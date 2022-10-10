Best 5G Smartphones From Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung Under Rs 15,000 Worth Buying

India is finally getting into the 5G action, with multiple telcos announcing their service in select cities for now, and more to be added in the coming months. 5G is supposed to give you 10 times faster data speeds than 4G that you and I are using right now. Most telcos have confirmed that your existing 4G SIM can allow you to use their 5G services as well, but it is important that you have a 5G smartphone to make the best of the latest connectivity network.

The good news is that people can spend close to Rs 15,000 and get a competent 5G smartphone in the country, and they will make sure you have support for the Indian 5G bands. So, which smartphones make the cut in the sub-Rs 15,000 price band? Here are your options:

Advertisement

Redmi Note 11T 5G

The Redmi Note series is popular in this range, and Xiaomi has launched the new Redmi Note 11T 5G to match the demands of the buyers. It has a big 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate screen. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset and you have different RAM options. Xiaomi is shipping the phone with a 33W fast charger and overall, the phone ticks most boxes for users, with respect to its design and camera performance as well.

Price: Rs 14,999

Advertisement

Poco M4 5G

Poco M4 5G is another budget option for buyers which is also powered by a MediaTek Dimensity but the 700 SoC. The device sports a 6.58-inch Full HD+ display and is probably one of the most affordable 5G phones you can pick up from the market right now. It has a 5,000mAh battery which supports 18W charging speed. Ideally, you would need a phone for media consumption and for that this phone with its long backup is a good 5G option to consider.

Advertisement

Price: 10,999

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G

iQOO Z6 Lite gets a 120Hz display which is hard to find in this price range. iQOO is using the new Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset to power this device. In addition to this iQOO is offering two years of major Android updates as well as three years of security updates for the phone. The camera quality is decent and with the 5000mAh battery on board, you get long support along with 18W charging speed.

Price: Rs 13,999

Advertisement

Realme 9i

Realme 9i comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate screen. The device is powered by a Dimensity 810 SoC. The cameras are probably its weakest point, but with a big enough 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging, you can keep using it for long hours.

Price: Rs 14,999

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G

And finally, you have the Samsung Galaxy M13 with its 5G variant in the market. This phone’s display gets HD+ resolution which is lower in quality than the other phones mentioned on this list. It is using the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset for power and has a 5000mAh battery with support for 15W charging speed. The cameras are surprisingly good for the price, and you get ample details in the images shot in daylight.

Price: Rs 11,999

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here