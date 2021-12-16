Best Chromebook Laptops From Asus, HP, Lenovo And More Under Rs 30,000

Chromebooks are toned-down laptops that run on Google’s Chrome OS, which offers an Android-like experience on a laptop setup. Chromebooks have found their own market in the past two years, with more and more students taking them up, given the cost effectiveness and portability they have to offer. Chromebooks are relatively cheaper than Windows laptops or MacBooks, but they also offer a much limited experience which does not include performance-heavy tasks like gaming or video editing. Today, we will tell you some of the best Chromebook laptops in the Indian market under Rs 30,000:

>Asus Chromebook CX1 - The recently-launched Asus Chromebook CX1101 (CX1) is priced at Rs 18,990 in India and is available for purchase on Flipkart. The Chromebook laptop comes with an 11.6-inch HD display and runs on an Intel Celeron N4020 CPU paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable to up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. The Asus Chromebook CX1101 is made of military-grade material and has a slim and lightweight profile.

HP Chromebook x360 14-inch - The HP Chromebook x360 14-inch laptop is a 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop that is priced at Rs 29,990 and is available for purchase on Amazon. The laptop comes with a 14-inch touch sensitive HD display and is powered by an AMD 3015Ce processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal memory. The Chromebook comes with an ergonomic design and weighs just 1.49KG.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i - Priced at Rs 29,999, the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i is available for purchase on Lenovo’s official website. The Lenovo Duet 3i is also a 2-in-1 laptop with a 10.3-inch WUXGA touchscreen display with 340nits of peak brightness. The Chromebook laptop is powered by an Intel Celeron N4020 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The laptop comes with Intel UHD Graphics 600 and is claimed to come with up to 9 hours of battery life.

HP Chromebook 14 - The HP Chromebook 14 is priced at Rs 27,990 onwards in India and is available for purchase on Amazon. The laptop comes with a 14-inch display and is powered by Intel’s Celeron N4020 CPU paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. The laptop comes with a 14-inch display and has an Intel UHD Graphics 600 GPU.

Acer Chromebook Spin 13 - The Acer Chromebook Spin 13 is also a 2-in-1 laptop that comes with a 13.5-inch display with a 2256×1504 resolution. The Chromebook laptop comes with a 1.7GHz 8th Gen Intel Core processor paired with up to 16GB of RAM and an Intel UHD graphics processor. The Chromebook laptop comes with a claimed 10 hours of battery life.

HP 11a - Launched last year, the HP Chromebook 11a is priced at Rs 23,990 and is available for purchase on Amazon. The Chromebook laptop comes with an 11.6-inch HD display and is powered by a MediaTek MT8183 CPU paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage.

Asus Chromebook C432 - Asus’s Chromebook is priced at Rs 21,499 onwards and is available for purchase on Flipkart. The laptop comes with a 14-inch display and is powered by an Intel Celeron processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The laptop comes with an Integrated Intel HD 500 GPU and comes with 2 USB Gen 3.2 ports, 1 USB-A port, 2 USB type-C ports, and a microSD card reader.

