Best Feature Phones From Jio, Motorola, Nokia And More Under Rs 2,000 (January 2022)

Smartphones have taken over and the glass slab touchscreen smartphones are the norm today. Now, while smartphones are the obvious choice in today’s time, old mobie phones or feature phones as we call them, still exist and brands are very much making them. Feature phones in India are quite affordable and you can get a good option within Rs 2,000. Since there is still a market for the product, let us take a look at some of the best options under Rs 2,000 currently:

1. >JioPhone (Rs 1,999) - Reliance Jio’s JioPhone offers you the most attractive deal under Rs 2,000. The JioPhone, plus 2 years of free unlimited voice calling is priced at Rs 1,999. The JioPhone comes with a 2.4-inch TFT display, along with a dual core ARM Cortex processor with 512MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage. The mobile phone comes with a front and back camera - both 0.3-megapixel shooters and has a 1,500mAh battery that lasts up to 9 hours. The highest specifications and free calling for two years all in Rs 1,999 makes the JioPhone the sweetest deal on the list.

2. >Moto A70 (Rs 1,999) - The Moto A70 from Motorola is priced a Rs 1,999 and is available for purchase on Flipkart. The feature phone comes with 4MB of RAM and 4MB of storage, which is expandable to up to 32GB. It comes with a 1,750mAh removable battery and a 2.4-inch TFT display. The mobile phone comes with a 0.3-megapixel rear camera with LED flash.

3. >Nokia 150 (Rs 2,000) - The Nokia 150 is priced at Rs 2,000 and is available for purchase on Flipkart. The mobile phone from the market leader back in the day comes with similar specifications as the Moto A70. It comes with 4MB RAM and 4MB of internal storage that is expandable to up to 32GB. The feature phone comes with a 0.3-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and a 2.4-inch display. The phone comes with a 1,020mAh removable battery and micro-USB charging.

4. >Lava A9 (Rs 1,655) - The Lava A9 is priced at Rs 1,655 and is available for purchase on the company’s official website. The Lava A9 has a 2.8-inch display and a 1,700mAh battery that is claimed to last over 5 days. The phone comes with a 1.3-megapixel camera with LED flash and comes in two editions - Proudly Indian and Wave.

5. >Micromax X756 (Rs 1,795) - Priced at Rs 1,795, the Micromax X756 comes with a 2.4-inch display with 167PPI pixel density. The smartphone has a 3,000mAh removable battery and a 0.3-megapixel camera with no flash. The Micromax X756 is a dual SIM mobile phone.

6. >Nokia 110 - The Nokia 110 is priced at Rs 1,599 on Nokia‘s official site. The mobile phone comes in interesting colours like pink, a “blue" which looks more like Teal, and black. The phone comes with a 1.77-inch display with expandable storage of up to 32GB. The Nokia 110 comes with an 800mAh battery that is claimed to provide up to 14 hours of talk time on a single charge. It also comes with a rear camera with no flash.

7. >Lava Flip - The Lava Flip, priced at Rs 1,820 on the company’s offical online store is one of those old-school flip phones and works just like that. It comes with up to 3 days of battery backup and a VGA camera. The flip phone has a 2.4-inch display and is backed by a 1,200mAh battery. The Lava Flip also comes with an LED notification light that alerts the user if they have a notification.

