Best Over-The-Ear Headphones From Sennheiser, JBL and More Under Rs 5,000 in India

Headphones are one of the most common listening equipment in the world. With true-wireless earphones taking over the personal audio space gradually, over-the-ear headphones are something that are immune to the TWS effect as they provide their own kind of listening experience and comfort. People like gamers, musicians, and even casual users will tell you that over-the-ear headphones provide an experience that can never be replaced with anything. Now, in order to get a decent set of over-the-ear headphones, it is not necessary to shell out a lot of money as there are many options under the Rs 5,000 price range. In this article, we have listed out some of the best over-the-ear headphones under Rs 5,000 in the Indian market. Let us take a look:

>1. Sennheiser HD 400s - The Sennheiser HD 400s are wired over-the-ear headphones that are priced at Rs 4,574 and are available for purchase on Amazon. The headphones comes with a frequency response range of 18Hz - 20,000Hz. The headphones come with a built-in mic for your video calls and gaming sessions and come with a foldable design that allows them to easily fit in any backpack or drawer.

>2. Shure SRH240A - The Shure SRH420A are priced at Rs 4,999 and are available for purchase on Headphone Zone. The headphones come with 40mm dynamic drivers and have a closed back design. The headphones come with a frequency response range of 20Hz - 20,000 Hz. The Shure SRH420A, however, do not come with an in-built microphone.

>3. Audio Technica ATH M20X - The Audio Technica ATH M20X are priced at Rs 4,599 in India and are available for purchase on headphone zone. The headphones come with 40mm dynamic drivers and have a closed back design. There is a frequency response range of 15Hz - 20,000Hz and these too come without an in-built microphone.

>4. Jays X-Five - The Jays X-Five are wireless over-the-ear headphones that are priced at Rs 3,499 in India. The headphones come with a frequency range of 35Hz to 18,000Hz and come with an in-built microphone. The Jays X-Five also have 40mm dynamic drivers and are said to offer up to 20 hours of battery life in wireless mode.

>5. JBL Tune 700BT - JBL Tune 700BT headphones are a set of wireless over-the-ear headphones priced at Rs 4,699 and are available for sale on Amazon. The headphones come with up to 27 hours of battery life and come with voice assistant support for mobile devices. The headphones come with 20Hz - 20,000Hz frequency response range and come with an in-built mic.

