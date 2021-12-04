Best Smart TVs From Xiaomi, OnePlus And More Under Rs 30,000 in India

While the way we use televisions has changed quite a bit. It is not just the cable TV that was the thing some time back. Now, TVs are majorly used for streaming shows and movies and even sports on your favourite OTT platforms or apps like YouTube. Hence, smart TVs have also become the norm now. Nobody in 2021 will buy a TV that is not a smart TV, and that is why there are options available in all budgets and price ranges. Today, we will show you some of the best smart TVs under Rs 30,000 in India.

1. >Realme Smart TV 4K 43-inch - The Realme Smart TV 4K is priced at Rs 29,999 and is available for purchase on Realme’s official online store and Flipkart. The smart TV comes with a 43-inch 4K screen with Dolby Vision and Realme’s Chroma Boost smart TV picture engine and is certified by TUV Rheinland. The smart TV comes with a 24W quad stereo speaker system with support for Dolby Atmos.

2. >OnePlus TV Y-Series 43-Inch - OnePlus TV Y-Series’ 43-inch variant is priced at Rs 26,999 and is available on OnePlus’ official online store and Amazon. The TV comes with a 430inch screen with a 4K resolution and runs on Android TV 9.0. The smart TV comes with a 64-bit processor and has a bezel-less design. The OnePlus TV Y series 43-inch comes with a 20W speaker system and Dolby Audio support.

3. >Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 43 - The Mi TV 4X 43-inch variant is priced at Rs 29,999 and is available for sale on Xiaomi’s official website. The smart TV comes with a 4K display with HDR support and comes with Dolby+ and DTS-HD technology for audio with a 20W speaker system. The smart TV runs on Xiaomi’s PatchWall UI that supports hundreds of apps and comes with built-in Google Chromecast.

4. >iFFALCON 43-inch 4K Smart TV - Priced at Rs 24,999, the iFFALCON 43-inch 4K Smart TV has a 4K display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The smart TV comes with a 24W speaker system with support for Dolby Atmos. It runs on Android TV and comes with in-built Chromecast. The iFFALCON 43-inch 4K Smart TV is powered by 2GB of RAM along with 16GB of internal storage.

5. >Vu Premium 43-inch 4K Smart TV - Vu Premium 43-inch 4K Smart TV is priced at Rs 26,999 and is available for sale on Flipkart. The smart TV comes with a 4K display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The smart TV has a 24W speaker system which supports DTS virtual X driver.

6. >Micromax 40-inch Full HD smart TV - The Micromax 40-inch Full HD smart TV is priced at Rs 29,990 but does not come with a 4K display. The smart TV, however, offers a 1920 x 1080p FHD resolution with 60Hz refresh rate. There is a 24W speaker system on the Micromax 40-inch Full HD smart TV comes with digital surround sound technology.

7. >Redmi Smart TV 43 - The Redmi Smart TV 43 is priced at Rs 24,999 and comes with an FHD resolution. The smart TV comes with a 20W speaker system with Dolby Audio and is powered by Android TV 11.

