Best Smartphones To Buy For Under Rs 20,000 In India: Realme, OnePlus, Redmi, Samsung And More

Smartphone prices have gone up in the past year, and you can partly blame that on the advent of 5G and brands using the pricier hardware to meet the network compatibility. Because of 5G, you often see phones missing out on basic features, especially for the price, but in their defence, the brands have found a middle ground where people feel happy to pay the extra buck.

Speaking of which, the sub Rs 20,000 segment is flooded with quite a few options these days, and you can say this price bracket is now as popular as the sub Rs 15,000 range was a few years back.

Also Read: Apple Could Stick With Lightning Port For Charging AirPods Pro 2 This Year

Advertisement

And if you are in the market looking for a phone that satisfies your needs within the set budget, we have listed down the best available options from popular names like Redmi, Realme, Vivo, Samsung and even OnePlus for that matter.

Best Smartphone to Buy Under Rs 20,000 in India

Redmi Note 11T

The latest Redmi Note 11 series phone is an automatic starter on this list. It uses the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset with 6GB RAM. The phone features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display that is bright, spunky and offers 90Hz refresh rate. The hardware gives you 5G connectivity and reliable performance in equal doses. Redmi Note 11T carries a dual rear camera setup of a 50-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor. The front of the phone has a 16-megapixel shooter.

The phone is loaded with a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The Redmi Note series has been a reliable mid-range option for years, and the Redmi Note 11T fits right into that bracket.

Vivo T1

Vivo introduced the T-series in the sub Rs 20,000 market with the new T1 smartphone that offers 5G support. It sports a 6.58-inch Full HD+ display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered Snapdragon 695 chipset with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage which is further expandable. The phone has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel sensor, a 2-megapixel sensor and another 2-megapixel lens. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery but only supports 18W charging speed.

Advertisement

Moto G71 5G

Motorola has the Moto G71 5G in the market with features that are similar to other 5G phones in the segment. It comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, powered by Snapdragon 695 chipset, gets 6GB RAM and 128GB storage that is further expandable. Moto G71 carries a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup along with an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a 2-megapixel sensor. The phone comes loaded with a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

Samsung is also part of the options available to the buyers in this segment with the Galaxy M33 5G. The phone gets an LCD 120Hz display, comes powered by Exynos 1280 SoC, and has a quad rear camera setup of 50-megapixel, 5-megapixel, 2-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors.

Advertisement

The phone provides ample juice thanks to the built-in 6000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. You get it with the Android 12-based One UI 4.1 version out of the box, and Samsung promises further updates for the device.

Also Read: OnePlus 10 Pro Smartphone Gets May Security Update And Other Fixes: All Details

iQOO Z6 5G

Advertisement

iQOO also has the Z6 5G smartphone that buyers can consider buying. The phone gets an LCD display with support for 120Hz refresh rate, it comes powered by Snapdragon 695 chipset and carries a triple rear camera module that consists of a 50-megapixel sensor, 2-megapixel sensor and 2-megapixel sensor. iQOO Z6 5G packs a 5000mAh battery that offers 18W charging support.

Poco X4 Pro

Poco X4 Pro 5G is another option for those in the market who have a strict budget of under Rs 20,000. The phone is powered by the popular Snapdragon 695 chipset, and it has a 120Hz AMOLED display.

The phone gets a 5000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging speed. Poco has equipped the phone with stereo speakers and offers a triple-rear camera setup of 64-megapixel, 8-megapixel, and 2-megapixel sensors.

Realme 9 5G Speed Edition

Realme 9 5G SE or Speed Edition gets picked if you need a power-packed device. The use of the Snapdragon 778G chipset makes it ideal for heavy users and gamers. It features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display that offers 144Hz refresh rate, a rarity in this segment. It is not the best-looking device in the market but gets the job done with ease. The phone has a 48-megapixel primary rear camera along with dual 2-megapixel sensors. Realme 9 5G SE supports 30W fast charging on the built-in 5000mAh battery.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

And finally, you have the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G smartphone that is also powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset. One of the phones that offers a clean Android UI experience in this segment. The phone has a 120Hz display, offers Android 12 out of the box and has very little bloatware to complain about.

Unlike the other OnePlus phones, you can expand storage further thanks to the microSD card slot. It has a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G comes with a 64-megapixel primary rear camera but misses out on an ultrawide sensor.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.