Best Smartphones Under Rs 30,000 From Xiaomi, OnePlus, Realme And Samsung You Can Buy In India

Smartphone prices in India have gone up by quite a mile. The entry of 5G-centric devices, costlier hardware and rising input prices have forced manufacturers to increase their price ranges. So, now you need to spend well over Rs 15,000 to get a quality phone.

But if your budget is closer to Rs 30,000 the options become vibrant and exciting, giving every user what they desire. Need a phone with a quality camera, or a fast-charging battery? You’ve got them all. And over here we list down the best contenders for your hard-earned money in this range.

Best Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 30,000 In India

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is one of the latest options in this segment. The device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset and paired with 8GB RAM. The phone sports a 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display that is crisp and bright at the same time.

For imaging purposes, the Galaxy M53 5G carries has quad rear camera setup of 108-megapixel, 8-megapixel, 2-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. The phone is backed up by a 5000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging, but you need to buy the adapter separately.

Also Read: Mobile Subscribers In India Should Be Ready For More Tariff Hikes This Year: Report

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

Advertisement

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge truly lives up to its name, thanks to the bundled 120W fast charging support. It is the fastest you can get from a phone in this range. Besides that, you have the 11i HyperCharge powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. The phone has a triple rear camera unit with a primary 108-megapixel sensor. It sports a Full HD+ AMOLED display that supports 120Hz refresh rate. And the built-in 4500mAh battery gets fully juiced up in under 20 minutes.

OnePlus Nord 2

Most of you would consider the OnePlus Nord 2 to be an old phone by now. But it still has all the qualities to be a reliable choice for buyers in this price range. Nord 2 features a 90Hz AMOLED display, is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, and you get it with up to 12GB RAM.

Advertisement

The storage is also expandable, something the regular OnePlus phones don’t offer. Nord 2 has a triple-camera setup at the back with a 50-megapixel sensor that supports OIS. It comes packing a 4,500mAh battery with 65W charging support.

Poco F3 GT

Advertisement

Poco F3 GT is a hard-miss for gamers in this range. Also powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, you get a solid product, literally. Poco F3 GT sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support and a touch sampling rate of 480Hz. The primary 64-megapixel camera at the back delivers quality images but its overall performance is not ideal and that is fine.

Poco has added an in-game turbo mode to boost the performance of the device. The phone comes loaded with a large 5,065mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging speed with the adapter in the box.

Motorola Edge 20

Advertisement

Motorola is also worth its place on this list with the Edge 20 smartphone. This device has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display that supports 144Hz refresh rate. The thin build of the phone has been well supplemented with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

It is powered by Snapdragon 778G chipset that is paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Edge 20 gets a smaller 4,000mAh battery which might not be enough for the power users, and the bundled charger gives you 30W speed. Motorola’s Android 12-based UI is cleaner than most phones offer in this range.

Realme GT 5G

Realme GT 5G is probably the only phone you can buy with the Snapdragon 888 chipset. The phone carries a Super AMOLED display and thanks to the hardware, you can get top-end performance without breaking a sweat. Even the cameras deliver for the price, be it still photos or video recording. Battery life is decent and you have the luxury of a 65W charging unit that keeps you going in a quick time.

Also Read: iPhone 14 Series Unlikely To Get Performance Boost This Year: What It Means

Oppo Reno 7 5G

The Oppo Reno 7 5G is a pricier but still a decent option for its features in this price range. The phone features an OLED display that only gets 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, but the primary 64-megapixel shooter at the back is worth its weight and count. The phone has a petite frame and structure thanks to its shiny design. Oppo Reno 7 packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast-charging.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.