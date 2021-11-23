Best Tablets From Apple, Samsung And Lenovo Under Rs 50,000 In India

Tablets are mostly preferred by those who are into designing and like to sketch on their devices. A product that seemed quite promising few years back did not exactly find its place in the market, except a handful of offerings from the likes of Apple, Samsung, and Lenovo. Now, if you are someone who likes a big screen to watch movies or TV shows on, or if you are a designer but can’t afford an Apple iPad Pro-like tablet, we have you covered. While there aren’t many, we have listed some of the best tablets in the Indian market that you can buy under Rs 50,000. Let us take a look:

>Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE - The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is priced at Rs 41,999 onwards for the Wi-Fi only variant, while the LTE version starts at Rs 46,999 onwards. The tablet comes with a 12.4-inch display and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage, which is expandable to up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

>Lenovo Tab P11 Pro - Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is priced at Rs 44,999 in India and is available for purchase on Amazon. The tablet comes with an 11.5-inch OLED display with 500 nits of peak brightness. The tablet is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

>Apple iPad Mini - The recently-launched Apple iPad Mini starts at a price of Rs 46,999 onwards for the 64GB variant. The Apple iPad Mini is powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chipset, and has an all-new design, more in-line with the Cupertino-based giant’s iPad Pro and iPad Air line. The iPad Mini comes with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display and supports Apple Pencil.

>Apple iPad Air - Since it is difficult to find good tablets under Rs 50,000, the Apple iPad Air (2020) gets an honorable mention, since the tablet is priced at just over Rs 50,000 at Rs 50,900 on Amazon. The iPad Air was launched last year with Apple’s A14 Bionic chip and comes with a 10.9-inch display. The tablet comes with Apple Pencil support and TouchID that is placed within the power button.

